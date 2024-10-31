AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift makes donation to provide 75,000 meals to people in Louisiana

todayOctober 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has made a donation that will provide 75,000 meals to people in need in Southern Louisiana.

After performing The Eras Tour in New Orleans, Louisiana, from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, the Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding South Louisiana announced Wednesday that the pop star had made a significant donation.

“When kindness meets action, magic happens. Today, we’re thrilled to share that @TaylorSwift has helped fuel our mission to end hunger with a donation that means 75,000 meals for South Louisiana families in need!” the organization shared on Instagram. “This kind of generosity reminds us that making a difference is possible, together, with people who truly care.”

Speaking of Taylor, Ryan Reynolds shared a post to Instagram on Thursday about attending The Eras Tour in New Orleans. He said he’ll be talking about this concert when he’s 95 years old.

“Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that’s been thru so much for so long. The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways,” Reynolds wrote.

He said he’s spent time in the city before, but the weekend “felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music.”

“I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist,” Reynolds continued. “The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%