Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift makes pre-birthday visit to children’s hospital in Kansas City

todayDecember 13, 2024

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

On Dec. 12, the day before her birthday, Taylor Swift surprised some people in Kansas City with a gift: her presence.

As People reports, Taylor came by Children’s Mercy Hospital to visit the children. Various nurses and people at the hospital shared posts documenting her visit.

In one post on social platform X, Taylor was seen with a patient holding up a blanket that reads, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend.”  In another post, Taylor is signing a copy of her tour book for a patient, who tells her, “I like Travis now.” “Yes, me too,” Taylor replied. “That’s an absolute yes on that one.”

Then Taylor asked, “Is he your favorite player?” When the patient responded, “Yeah, either that or Patrick [Mahomes],” Taylor said, “Good. These are good answers. You are acing this.”

Taylor’s visit was all over social media: She even filmed a TikTok to her song “Bad Blood” with some patients, which was posted to X with the caption, “Ain’t no way I js woke up and tripped out with Taylor Swift.”

A woman shared a Facebook post of Taylor posing with a young patient and wrote, “Baylee was chosen since she requests Taylor songs during her uncomfortable procedures! Ya’ll she is amazing! On top of her sheer beauty she was just as kind and personable and down to earth … I even cried because it’s wonderful to see my girl smile so much knowing the pain she’s been in.”

As Taylor left, the staff sang “Happy Birthday” to her. She turns 35 Dec. 13.

