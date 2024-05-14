AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift pays tribute to “magical” new ‘Tortured Poets’ segment of Eras Tour

todayMay 14, 2024

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Following the debut of the new segment of her Eras Tour in France, Taylor Swift has taken to Instagram to thank her fans for their reaction to it.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of some of the new sets and costumes.

“To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you – but mostly for the fans in Paris,” she continued. “I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!”

Taylor’s next tour date is May 17 in Sweden.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Taylor’s company TAS Rights Management has filed paperwork to trademark the phrase “Female Range The Musical.” Since merch with that phrase has already appeared on Etsy, TMZ notes, this could be Taylor’s attempt to try to stop the unauthorized use of it.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

