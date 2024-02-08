AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift, Pink, Beyoncé win Pollstar Awards for touring

todayFebruary 8, 2024

TAS Rights Management

It may be no surprise that Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour was named Major Tour of the Year at the 35th annual Pollstar Awards, held February 7 in LA. After all, it’s the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first ever to earn more than $1 billion. But other tours were honored as well.

Pink‘s Summer Carnival Tour was named Pop Tour of the Year, while one of her opening acts, Brandi Carlile, won the award for Support/Special Guest of the Year. Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour was named R&B Tour of the Year, and Post Malone — who appears on Taylor’s upcoming album — won Hip-Hop Tour of the Year for his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.

Morgan Wallen won Country Tour of the Year for his One Night At A Time tour, while U2‘s spectacle at The Sphere, Las Vegas was named Residency of the Year. Jelly Roll was named New Headliner of the Year.

Also at the event, Jon Bon Jovi received the Milestone Award in honor of Bon Jovi‘s 40th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

