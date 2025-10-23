AD
Taylor Swift, Pink, Sarah McLachlan and more nominated for 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame

todayOctober 23, 2025

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Grammy Awards, February, 2025 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, Pink and Sarah McLachlan are among the nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for 2026.

In addition, three members of The Go-Go‘s — Jane Wiedlin, Kathy Valentine and Charlotte Caffey — are nominated, as are David Byrne of Talking Heads, Kenny Loggins, LL Cool J, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISSRandy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, Harry Wayne “KC” Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America and Boz Scaggs.

Meanwhile, a slew of non-performing songwriters are nominated, including those who wrote or co-wrote hits like Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” Christina Aguilera‘s “Genie in a Bottle,” Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” Donna Summer‘s “Hot Stuff,” Starship‘s “We Built This City,” Tina Tuner‘s “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” Deniece Williams‘ “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies and Labelle‘s “Lady Marmalade.”

Voting will run through Dec. 4. The induction gala usually takes place in New York City in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

