Taylor Swift posts Eras Tour photos and ‘All Too Well’ quote

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Following each Eras Tour batch of shows, Taylor Swift usually posted a little essay to social media talking about how great the experience and the crowd were. But when it came time to sum up the entire tour, Taylor had few words — and many photos.

The Instagram carousel posted Wednesday included snaps of Taylor with her band and dancers, a shot of her performing with opening act Gracie Abrams, different photos of her onstage during different points in the show and even a picture of her in her famous “cleaning cart” in which she was transported to the stage every night.

She captioned the carousel with a quote from her song “All Too Well”: “It was rare. I was there. I remember it.”

The Eras Tour wrapped up Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada, after entertaining 10 million people and grossing more than $2 billion.