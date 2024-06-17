AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift reflects on 100th Eras Tour show: “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime”

todayJune 17, 2024

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is reflecting on her 100th Eras Tour show, which she played last week in Liverpool, U.K.

“So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!!” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it).”

She went on to thank her Eras Tour crew for their “work ethic, creativity and dedication,” as well as the fans at all three of her Liverpool shows. 

“Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!) AND thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour,” she wrote. “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you.”

During the surprise songs portion of her show on Saturday, Taylor debuted what she called “the murder mashup.” She performed “Carolina,” her song from the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, and “No Body No Crime” from evermore.

Her album The Tortured Poets Department remains at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the eighth straight week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

