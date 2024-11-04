AD
Taylor Swift reflects on the end of U.S. leg of The Eras Tour, reminds fans to vote

todayNovember 4, 2024

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is reminiscing on the end of the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Monday to thank the fans who came to her Indianapolis shows.

“Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy… I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it,” Taylor captioned her post.

After thanking her fans again, she pivoted, prompting Americans to exercise their right to vote in the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!! And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote,” Taylor wrote.

She ended her post by getting nostalgic about the fact that The Eras Tour will be ending soon.

“There are only 9 shows left on The Eras Tour. I can’t believe we’re in single digits,” Taylor wrote. “Next up: getting to finally see my beloved Canadian fans again!! See you … for 6 shows in Toronto!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

