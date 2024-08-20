AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift releases “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video

todayAugust 20, 2024

TAS2024/Getty Images

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” on Tuesday.

The music video features several behind-the-scenes clips from dance rehearsals for the Eras Tour and fun moments of Taylor and her dancers and crew members.

It opens with a fun moment with her and her dancers backstage before the show of them all putting their hands in, then a clip of Swift seconds before she appears on stage during her concert.

Several clips in the music video also reveal different ways Taylor is transported during the show without fans noticing, including a cleaning cart, which some fans online had already figured out during her Eras Tour.

The music video also includes footage of fans in the audience singing along to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” as well as Taylor rehearsing the number.

Taylor’s upbeat song is featured on her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19.

The music video arrived after the singer’s final Eras Tour performance in London at Wembley Stadium.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

