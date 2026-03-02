AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift releasing ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ vinyl for Record Store Day

todayMarch 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift, ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ Record Store Day single (TAS Rights Management)

When the list of Record Store Day releases was first announced, Taylor Swift wasn’t on it — but she is now.

Taylor, a big supporter of the annual event, is releasing a 70-inch vinyl single of “Elizabeth Taylor,” one of the songs on her album The Life of a Showgirl. It’s pressed on “Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter” vinyl and comes with “collectible cover artwork.”

The flip side of the single is the “So Glamorous Cabaret Version” of the song. The record be available while supplies last.

As for whether or not this means that “Elizabeth Taylor” will be an official single from The Life of a Showgirl, that remains to be seen. So far, the album has produced two #1 hits: “Opalite” and “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Record Store Day 2026 takes place April 18 at independent record stores nationwide. Bruno Mars is this year’s Record Store Day ambassador. In 2022, in honor of the 15th anniversary of the event, Taylor served as Record Store Day’s first-ever global ambassador.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%