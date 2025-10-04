Taylor Swift sells 2.7 million albums in one day; announces new CDs with bonus acoustic tracks

Taylor Swift ‘The Life of a Showgirl (Dressing Room Rehearsal)’ CD (TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift is finding that The Life of a Showgirl is something that everyone wants a part of.

Billboard reports that Taylor’s 12th studio album sold 2.7 million copies — combining physical and digital purchases — in its first 24 hours. That already gives it the second-best selling week for an album since 1991, when the company Luminate began tracking sales electronically. The only album to sell more was Adele‘s 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week in 2015.

And now there’s another opportunity for fans to buy even more copies of The Life of a Showgirl. On Saturday, Taylor announced four different CD versions of the album, each with two acoustic bonus tracks featuring newly recorded vocals and all-new artwork.

The Alone in My Tower version has acoustic recordings of “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Eldest Daughter,” while the Dressing Room Rehearsal version has acoustic takes on “Wi$h Li$t” and the album’s title track. The Life Is a Song version has acoustic editions of “Opalite” and “Ruin the Friendship,” and the So Glamorous Cabaret version has an acoustic recording of “Elizabeth Taylor” and the original songwriting voice memo of that same song.

All four CDs are only available until 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, while supplies last. That also happens to be when the video for “The Fate of Ophelia” drops on YouTube.

“File this under ‘save your best for the finale,'” Taylor writes on Instagram. “I think my favorite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max [Martin] and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the Showgirl songs with brand new vocals and production! Cannot WAIT for you to hear.”