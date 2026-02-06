Taylor Swift sends video message to Olympic athletes: ‘Wishing you all the best of luck’

Taylor Swift is seen leaving ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Mariah Carey wasn’t the only pop star to pop up at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Taylor Swift also appeared, in a video message.

Taylor, wearing a sweatshirt from Polo Ralph Lauren’s official Team USA collection, addressed all the athletes competing in the Games. “I just wanted to say thank you,” she said. “Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you’ve sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that’s gotten you to this point where you’re so excellent at something, it’s just really inspiring.”

She added, “I am very grateful for everything you’ve done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you’ve brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this. I just hope that you a wonderful Olympic Games.”

She ended by saying, “Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life. Bye!”

The Olympic commentators noted that Taylor had played at Milan’s San Spiro Stadium, where the opening ceremony was taking place, twice in 2024 as part of the Eras Tour. They also plugged her new video for “Opalite.”