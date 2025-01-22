Taylor Swift sets new record for album sales with vinyl reissue

Republic Records

Taylor Swift‘s 2023 album Lover: Live From Paris was recently reissued on vinyl, leading to it reentering the Billboard Top 200 at #2. It also let Taylor snatch a new chart record.

The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, which ranks albums based on traditional album sales, as opposed to streaming or downloading. That marks her 15th chart-topper on that tally, which means she passes Jay-Z for the most number ones on that chart. The rapper scored 14 number ones on that tally, which has existed for 33 years, between 1998 and 2017.

The original version of Lover: Live From Paris came out as a limited-edition heart-shaped vinyl record that was only available through Taylor’s online store. At the time, it peaked at #58 on the Billboard 200 and #5 on the Top Album Sales chart. It was recorded in September 2019 in Paris and was the last live show she performed before the Eras Tour started in 2023.