Taylor Swift shows support for besties Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter

todayAugust 23, 2024

Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is showing support for her girls.

The pop superstar took to her Instagram Story on Friday to celebrate the achievements of two of her close friends, Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter.

First, Taylor congratulated Zoë on the theatrical release of her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“This film is incredible. Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning. The performances are phenomenal. @zoeisabellakravitz conceptualized this, wrote it, obsessed over every detail, and directed it with such a clear and bold vision,” Taylor wrote. “I’m so blown away by what she’s accomplished here and I can’t wait to watch everyone discover this film and this brilliant filmmaker.”

Taylor also included a link to purchase tickets, along with a trigger warning about the film’s mature content.

Next, Taylor promoted the release of her Eras Tour opener and bestie Sabrina’s sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. Alongside a picture of the two of them together, Taylor included a link to stream the album, writing, “GO SUPPORT OUR GIRL!!”

“Short … Sweet … Has made an extraordinary album,” Taylor wrote. Sabrina reposted it to her own Instagram Story, writing “ily” alongside a heart and a kiss emoji. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

