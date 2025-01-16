Taylor Swift speaks out on LA fires, shares organizations she’s donated to

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has added her voice to the chorus of celebrities sharing their grief over the deadly LA wildfires.

On her Instagram Story Jan. 16, Taylor wrote, “The fires in California have devastated so many families and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss and destruction. As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.”

“These are the organizations I’ve donated to,” she continued. “If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.”

Among the charities she listed are Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, MusiCares, Direct Relief, California Community Foundation Fund and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Several artists and celebrities, including Metallica, Beyoncé, The Eagles, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Eva Longoria and Jamie Lee Curtis, have donated large sums of money to wildfire relief efforts.