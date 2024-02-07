AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ to debut on Disney+

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Disney+/Taylor Swift Productions

Disney+ is in its Eras era.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will debut on the platform and stream exclusively on March 15. This new version of the movie will include five new songs not featured in any of the previous iterations of the concert film.

“The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

The folklore song “cardigan” will finally be available to stream in this complete version of the concert film, alongside four additional acoustic songs.

Taylor Swift filmed the top-grossing concert film of all time over the August 3, 4 and 5 show dates during her stop in Los Angeles last year.

One can likely expect the four additional acoustic songs in this version of the concert film to be pulled from the other surprise songs she performed over those dates: “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “Maroon,” “You are in Love” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%