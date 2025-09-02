AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd set major Spotify records

todaySeptember 2, 2025

Taylor Swift, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are the queen and king of Spotify.

Taylor’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl has become the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.  The page shows how many days, hours, minutes and seconds until the Oct. 3 release of the album, as well as the track listing. The previous record holder? Taylor’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has set a record of his own. He already has more songs that have hit a billion streams on Spotify than any other artist — a total of 28 — but one of them has just achieved a very impressive milestone. The artist’s smash “Blinding Lights” is now the first song in Spotify history ever to hit five billion streams.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

