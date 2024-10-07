AD
Taylor Swift tickets up for grabs in Willy Wonka-style chocolate bar contest

todayOctober 7, 2024

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Buy a chocolate bar, find a golden ticket and win — not a trip to Willy Wonka’s factory, but something even better: Taylor Swift tickets.

The Canadian candy store Oh Sugar is offering fans the chance to win tickets to Taylor’s Dec. 8 concert in Toronto, which is scheduled to be the final date of her Eras Tour — barring any surprise announcements, of course.

Here’s how you enter: Go to the Oh Sugar store in Victoria, British Columbia, or the Hype Chocolate store in Vancouver, British Columbia, and buy a Swiftie Bar. Inside select bars, there’s a Golden Ticket.

If you find one, you get a chance to win two VIP tickets for the show — specifically, the I Remember It All Too Well package, which comes with premium seating, limited-edition merchandise and more. You have until Nov. 24 to purchase your chocolate bars.

The only drawback is that you have to live in British Columbia and be 19 or older to get in on this, so start calling up your Canadian relatives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

