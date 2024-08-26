AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and pals party in Rhode Island

todayAugust 26, 2024

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a star-studded gathering at Taylor Swift‘s place in Rhode Island, but the tradition returned over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Back from the European leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor reunited with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and a bunch of pals at her Rhode Island mansion — the historic home that inspired her song “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

People, TMZ and The Daily Mail reported that Travis and Taylor were joined by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; Travis’ brother Jason and his wife Kylie; Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea, 7; and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and their daughter Sterling, 3.

The last time Taylor and Travis had been seen together prior to the gathering was when Travis went to Taylor’s shows in Germany on July 13 and 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

