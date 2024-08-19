AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift visits with families affected by UK stabbing attack

todayAugust 19, 2024

Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Following the stabbing attack on a group of young kids attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England, on July 29, Taylor issued a statement saying, “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.” Well, she apparently came up with a way to do it.

Parent Sami Foster posted a TikTok featuring photos of Taylor posing with her daughters Hope and Autumn backstage during the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. The photos, some of which also include Taylor’s mom, Andrea, were soundtracked to Taylor’s song “Enchanted.” One of the girls appeared to have a bandage on her arm.

Foster wrote in the caption, “You drew stars around my scars” — a line from Taylor’s song “Cardigan.” She continued, “The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

Three girls were killed, and eight children and two adults were injured in the attacks. The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection to the attack.

Taylor wrote on her Instagram Stories July 30, “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just in complete shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, the first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

