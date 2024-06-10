Taylor Swift will not appear in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Taylor Swift will not appear in the new film Deadpool & Wolverine, despite internet rumors saying she’s set to cameo in the movie.

Entertainment Weekly first reported the news on Monday, confirming Taylor is not in the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after IMAX released a new poster for the superhero flick on Monday. The poster features the title comic book characters holding hands while wearing friendship bracelets.

Due to star Ryan Reynolds‘ friendship with Taylor, as well as the association friendship bracelets now have with The Eras Tour, many assumed Taylor would make an appearance in the sequel.

Reynolds previously addressed these rumors in an interview with Fandango in May.

“Movies like this, there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie,” Reynolds said. “Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”