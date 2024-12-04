AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift wraps up Spotify’s Top Global Artist title for second year in a row

todayDecember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift dominated Spotify worldwide.

She’s the streaming platform’s Top Global Artist, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish. She also has the year’s Most-Streamed Album Globally with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. Number two on the list is HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Eilish, and number three is Sabrina Carpenter‘s Short n’ Sweet.

Speaking of Sabrina, she has the Most-Streamed Song Globally with “Espresso.” Number two was “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone, followed by “Birds of a Feather” by Eilish. 

The Most Viral Song Globally — meaning that it was shared the most on socials — was Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars‘ “Die With A Smile,” followed by “Birds of a Feather,” “Beautiful Things” and Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control.”

In the U.S., Taylor was also the Most-Streamed Artist, followed by Drake, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen. The Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S. were “Espresso,” followed by Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” and Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%