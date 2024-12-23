Taylor Swift’s Christmas gifts: Designer clothing, $250K for kids’ education

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Just call her Swiftie Claus. Ahead of Christmas, Taylor Swift distributed some generous gifts to some very deserving people.

First up was Naya, a young patient who Taylor spent time with when she visited Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 12. In a TikTok video, Taylor was seen signing a copy of her Eras Tour book for Naya and thanking her for saying her outfit was “tea” — which is a compliment, by the way. “You made my day with that,” said Taylor.

And then Taylor made Naya’s day in a big way. On Dec. 22, Naya posted a TikTok revealing that Taylor had sent her the same outfit that she’d complimented: A plaid ensemble by Miu Miu that costs around $4500. She also showed that Taylor had written her a note that said, “when you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan 🙂 Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha.…Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor.”

Naya captioned the video, “She is soo amazing im soo blessed, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best.”

Meanwhile, on Dec. 21, Operation Breakthrough, an education center for children in need, announced on social media platform X that Taylor had given them $250,000.

“Thank you, @taylorswift13, for making our holiday season shine even brighter! Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families,” read the message. There was also a video featuring some of the center’s children personally thanking Taylor for her support.

The video ends with an adorable little girl saying, “Thank you Taylor for making our wildest dreams come true!”