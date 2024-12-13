Taylor Swift’s “early birthday present” is the all-time record at the ‘Billboard’Music Awards

dick clark productions

Dec. 13 is Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday but she got a special present on Dec. 12: The record for the most Billboard Music Award wins ever.

The BBMAs aired on Fox Thursday night and Taylor won the most trophies of the night, with 10, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist. Those 10 wins brought her career total wins to 49, making her the most-awarded star in the show’s history. Taylor didn’t attend the awards, but she sent a video message in which she said, “Thank you to the fans, because Billboard is counting your stuff. They’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about.”

“I count these as fan-voted awards because you’re the ones who care about the albums and come see us in concert,” she continued. “Everything that’s happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you. It means the world to me that you guys embraced the things I’ve made, and the fact that you care so much about my music.”

“This is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me,” she said. “So, thank you very much. I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

Other winners included Zach Bryan with five wins, Morgan Wallen with four and “A Bar Song” artist Shaboozey with three. Also taking home three wins: Bad Bunny and Drake, who now has 42 BBMAs in total, second only to Taylor. First-time winners included Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla and Chappell Roan.

This year, the BBMAs didn’t take place in one location; instead, artists were seen performing from all over the world. Shaboozey opened the show from Hollywood, Tyla from London, Jelly Roll from Detroit, Coldplay from Australia and reunited rock band Linkin Park from Brazil.