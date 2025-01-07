Taylor Swift’s ex says he’s moved on: ‘We’re talking about something that’s a while ago in my life’

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 2020 Golden Globes; Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

When it comes to moving on after a longtime relationship, Taylor Swift certainly has done it in a very public way with Travis Kelce. But the other half of the equation says he’s doing just fine, thank you very much.

Joe Alwyn, who dated Taylor for six years before they split in early 2023, was asked by The Guardian if “he must just want to move on” from the relationship. According to the paper, Alwyn insists he has, adding, “That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Attempts at getting anything juicier out of Alwyn, who co-stars in the Golden Globe-winning film The Brutalist, proved unsuccessful. When The Guardian asked him if he was afraid that his relationship with Taylor would “overshadow his career,” he would only say, “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control. And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course.”

“So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in … then you’re pretty f*****.”

Asked about sharing the album of the year Grammy with Taylor and others for folklore, on which he had two writing credits, he’d only say, “Lockdown was a whole host of surprises and that was pretty special. That was not something I would have foreseen.”

Noting that he just needs an Emmy, Oscar and Tony to be an EGOT winner, he jokes, “Yeah, I’ll just breeze through those.”