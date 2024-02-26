AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s father accused of assaulting a photographer in Australia

todayFebruary 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift and Scott Swift in December 2023; Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, has been accused of assaulting a photographer in Australia early Tuesday morning local time.

New South Wales police are investigating an “alleged assault” on Sydney’s North Shore Tuesday morning, NSW police said in a statement.

“A 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am on Tuesday, February 27, before leaving the location,” NSW police said.

The 51-year-old man who reported the incident did not need medical attention or have serious injuries, according to police.

Scott Swift has not been charged with anything, and he is not in police custody at this time, NSW police said.

“The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” the police said.

Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water, a Taylor Swift spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

Taylor’s next concert date is March 2 in Singapore.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%