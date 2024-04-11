AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s music returns to TikTok ahead of ‘TTPD’ release

todayApril 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift was one of the many artists whose music became unavailable on TikTok in February due to a dispute between the social media app and Universal Music Group. But now, according to published reports, Taylor’s music is back on TikTok, just in time for the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Songs by Taylor, Lady Gaga, Drake, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo and other top artists were pulled off the app by Universal Music Group, which distributes the music. UMG said that it couldn’t come to terms with TikTok when it came to “appropriate compensation” for the artists, as well as online safety and protecting artists’ careers from being harmed by AI.

Variety speculates that Taylor’s music may be an exception because she owns her publishing and her masters, and that she may have made a separate deal with TikTok in order to promote The Tortured Poets Department, which is coming out April 19. When Midnights was released in 2022, Taylor provided TikTok with exclusive video content; perhaps she’s looking to do something similar this time around.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%