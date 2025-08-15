Taylor Swift’s ‘New Heights’ appearance scores half a billion views + big Spotify numbers

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ (@newheightshow/Instagram)

Chances are that at some point on Wednesday night you watched at least part of Taylor Swift‘s appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast. After all, it’s racked up half a billion views in its video versions alone.

That’s according to Forbes, which cites data collected by the media analytics firm Mondo Metrics. The company tallied the views of official clips, short-form edits posted on New Heights‘ various socials and the full show, from the first teaser that dropped on Tuesday to Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

The totals included some 379 million views on Instagram, 34.5 million views on TikTok, 51.4 million views on Facebook Reels and 61.6 million views on X. YouTube alone drew 20.4 million views as of Thursday afternoon, according to Mondo Metrics. At one point during Taylor’s two-hour appearance there were 1.3 million people tuning in simultaneously.

In terms of the non-video version of the interview — in which Taylor talked about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, the Eras Tour, her relationship with Travis, buying back her masters and more — Spotify tells ABC Audio that the episode is one of the top-performing podcast episodes of the entire year on the platform.

In addition, Spotify says the episode showed a 3,000% increase in new listeners, a 2,500% increase in average streams and a 618% increase in the number of female listeners to New Heights. About 1 hour and 45 minutes into the episode a technical glitch interrupted the YouTube version, so listeners switched over to Spotify to catch the end, resulting in a 1,100% jump in listening.