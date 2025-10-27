AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Showgirl’ stays in the spotlight for a third week

todayOctober 27, 2025

Taylor Swift, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)

So far, Taylor Swift‘s The Life of a Showgirl appears to be immortal atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The album is spending a third week at #1, despite sales decreasing by 43% from last week, Billboard reports. Showgirl moved 194,000 units in its third week. It initially debuted with a record-setting four million units after its Oct. 3 release.

The Life of a Showgirl is the second album of the year to spend its first three weeks at #1, after Morgan Wallen‘s latest release, I’m the Problem. That album eventually went on to spend its first eight weeks on top of the chart.

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack remains at #2, while I’m the Problem is #3. Sabrina Carpenter‘s Man’s Best Friend stays at #5 while The Art of Loving, the album by Sabrina’s opening act Olivia Dean, is #7. Other albums in the top 10 include Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid, Wallen’s previous album One Thing at a Time and SZA‘s SOS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

