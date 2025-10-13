Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ debuts at #1

Taylor Swift, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is showing off on the Billboard charts.

The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking Taylor’s 15th #1 album on the chart. She now surpasses Drake and JAY-Z for the most #1 albums among solo artists. She’s second only to The Beatles overall, who have 19 number ones.

The Life of a Showgirl sold just over 4 million equivalent album units in its first week, according to Luminate, with pure album sales totaling just under 3.5 million. That breaks Adele’s record with her 2015 album, 25, which sold 3.482 million units, of which 3.378 million were pure album sales.

All 12 tracks from The Life of a Showgirl take the first 12 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, with “The Fate of Ophelia” landing at #1. The album is the first ever to place all its songs uninterrupted in the top spots.

Taylor celebrated the chart achievements with a post on Instagram, writing in part, “I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was … I’ll cherish this feeling forever.”

Earlier on Monday, Taylor announced Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (Docuseries), a six-part docuseries on Disney+, and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, a concert film captured at the final stop of the Eras Tour in Vancouver. Both projects debut Dec. 12.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.