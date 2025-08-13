AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter, due Oct. 3

todayAugust 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

While Taylor Swift was in the middle of her New Heights podcast appearance on Wednesday night, she dropped the important information her fans have been waiting for: Her new album The Life of a Showgirl is coming out Oct. 3.

She revealed the cover art on Instagram along with the release date, the track list, some photos and the fact that it’s produced by herself, Max Martin and Shellback. Also, it includes a duet with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. Of course, many fans already predicted that duet with Sabrina, thanks to some creative Easter Eggs.

On her Instagram Story, Sabrina posted the album track list and wrote, “i know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me.”

Here’s the track list:

“The Fate of Ophelia” 
“Elizabeth Taylor”
“Opalite” 
“Father Figure”
“Eldest Daughter”
“Ruin the Friendship” 
“Actually Romantic”
“Wi$h Li$t”
“Wood”
“Cancelled!”
“Honey”
“The Life of a Showgirl” ft. Sabrina Carpenter

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%