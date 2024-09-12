Tears For Fears to release first-ever live album, concert film in October

Rich Fury/MSG

Tears For Fears have finally captured one of their performances live for both an album and a concert film. The album, Songs For a Nervous Planet, is due out Oct. 25, while the film, Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film), will be shown in theaters Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.

In addition to live versions of hits like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Sowing the Seeds of Love,” “Mad World,” “Shout” and “Head Over Heels,” the album features four new studio tracks, including “The Girl That I Call Home,” which is available now.

The concert film was shot in Franklin, Tennessee, during the band’s Tipping Point Tour Part 2. It’s being distributed in more than 1,000 theaters worldwide, and tickets go on sale Sept. 19. A clip of the band’s “Sowing the Seeds of Love” performance from the film is available on YouTube now.

Tears for Fears member Curt Smith says, “We decided to film the live show last year. I think a lot of people don’t know that we are a good live band, actually!” He adds, “Over the years, we’ve vastly improved since our heyday back in the Eighties.”

Bandmate Roland Orzabal notes, “We’ve never released an official live album, so you could say this is an album forty years in the making.”

Tears For Fears recently announced a three-night stand at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.