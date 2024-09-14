AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ted Nugent responds to Pearl Jam’s use of “Stranglehold” for anti-gun message

todaySeptember 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Scott Legato/Getty Images

Rocker Ted Nugent has responded to reports that Pearl Jam used the riff of his song “Stranglehold” to share an anti-gun message. 

During Pearl Jam’s show in Baltimore Thursday, the band surprised the crowd by playing the song’s riff, while frontman Eddie Vedder repeated the lyrics, “I don’t own a gun/ I never wanna own a gun.”

Nugent is a very vocal supporter of gun ownership, and had something to say about his song being used in such a manner, inviting Vedder to come on his podcast to discuss the issue.

Linking to a report on the performance, Nugent commented on X, “hey Eddie join me on my RAV spirit campfire to discuss how your insane liberal policies have created an explosion in engineered violent recidivism while you fight to disarm helpless innocent citizens.”

Vedder and company may be a little busy to do that. They have a few more U.S. shows left on their Dark Matter tour. They hit Boston’s Fenway Park for two shows on Sunday and Tuesday, and then head to California for the Ohana Festival Sept. 27 and 29. They then head to Australia in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%