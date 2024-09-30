AD
Mike FM Music News

Teddy Swims announces ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)’

todaySeptember 30, 2024

Warner Records

Part two of Teddy Swims‘ debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, is finally coming. 

The singer announced the news on Instagram Monday, writing, “Delaying therapy a little longer because it’s time for a PART TWO baby!!! I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) comes out Jan 24th, 2025. Preorder starts now! I love you I love you I love you. It’s because of you that I get to keep doing this, so thank you.”

Teddy’s debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, subtitled (Part 1), was released just over a year ago. In April he released an expanded edition with four addition tracks called I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5).

In a separate video, Teddy said, “It’s been a wild ride. … I can’t wait to show you this music. I’m so grateful, I feel so beautiful and healed, and loved and special. And, yeah, please … give it a listen. … I love you, I’m forever grateful for you.”

Teddy’s first album has produced the megahit “Lose Control,” as well as “The Door.” His most recent single, “Bad Dreams,” is not on that album or 1.5, so it’s possibly our first taste of the new record.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

