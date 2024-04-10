Teddy Swims’ dreams come true with opening gig for legendary rock band

Joseph Cultice

Teddy Swims is more of a soulful R&B singer than a rocker, but the “Lose Control” singer is thrilled to have been tapped as the opening act for one of America’s most iconic rock bands: Aerosmith.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced the rescheduled dates for their farewell Peace Out tour, which was put on hold last September after front man Steven Tyler fractured his larynx. Teddy will open for the band on the first night of the tour, September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after which The Black Crowes will take over.

Teddy announced the news on Instagram, writing, “A dream come true! I’ll be opening for the iconic @aerosmith in September at the PPG Paints Arena!”

Teddy also announced that his April 3 show in Tampa, Florida, which was postponed due to a “medical situation,” has been rescheduled for October 10. He’s also planning to release a new song called “Hammer to the Heart,” which he’s been performing in concert.