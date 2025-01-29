AD
Mike FM Music News

Teddy Swims’ partner posts video of him struggling to keep her pregnancy a secret

todayJanuary 29, 2025

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Now that she’s shown off her baby bump on Instagram, everyone knows that Teddy Swims‘ partner, Raiche Wright, is expecting a baby with the “Lose Control” singer. But she just shared on Instagram a video that shows how difficult it was for Teddy to keep the secret.

In the video, Teddy is seen onstage duetting with Raiche on Shania Twain‘s hit “You’re Still the One.” After he sings, “You’re still the one I want for life,” he looks directly at her stomach and then looks away; she gives him side-eye while smiling.

She writes in the caption, “I just found out I was expecting a couple weeks before this. And of course no one knew yet so when he looked at my belly I couldn’t help but give him that look and try to play it off. Such a funny little memory. Love you guys. I’m so happy I can be transparent and open! I hate holding secrets.”

According to a recent Instagram post, Raiche is about five months pregnant. On Sunday Teddy, who’s nominated for the best new artist Grammy, will be at the ceremony in LA to perform. It’s not clear if Raiche will come with him.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

