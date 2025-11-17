AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Teddy Swims reveals the lesson his 5-month-old son has taught him

todayNovember 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Teddy Swims and Raiche Wright attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, November 8, 2025 (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

Teddy Swims‘ son is only 5 months old, but he’s already teaching his old man a thing or two.

Teddy and his partner, Raiche Wright, welcomed their first child on June 23, although they have not yet revealed his name. On the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Teddy told ABC Audio the biggest lesson he’s learned now that he’s a dad.

“I think for me, the biggest thing would be presence,” he said. “So many times in my life, I was always like, ‘I gotta go get it … somebody else’s gettin’ it, I gotta be working all the time.'”

“And nowadays … even yesterday, I’m sitting on the couch doing absolutely nothing, watching TV with him and knowing that this is the most productive thing I could do is just nothing with him, and just being present. And I think it’s changed my life a lot on just being present with things.”

Days where Teddy can sit on the couch with the baby and do nothing are becoming few and far between: After going to LA for the Rock Hall induction, he’s now in Asia. He’ll perform in South Korea and Singapore before heading to Dubai, and then coming back to the U.S. for some holiday shows. But he’ll be slowing down a bit and focusing on new music in 2026.

“We’re getting ready to write. We’re taking a little bit less of touring next year, and writing and writing and writing. And I’m writing now, so we’re going to see where it goes, you know?” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%