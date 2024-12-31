Teddy Swims says ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ is just another addition to his year of ‘bucket list knock-offs’

Cesc Maymo/WireImage

In 2024, it seems as though Teddy Swims achieved nearly everything that a newly minted pop star should. He sang on the MTV VMAs and American Idol, did a world tour, recorded some cool collabs, topped the charts and even scored a Grammy nomination. The only thing left for him to do? Ring in 2025 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

“Man, it’s going to be so cool, dude. I’m just so pumped!” Teddy tells ABC Audio about his performance on the show. “Y’know, you grow up watching that and grow up hearing all about that. And so it’s another thing I can knock off the bucket list in 2024 and … this year has been just full of bucket list knock-offs. So I’m looking forward to next year even more.”

2025 will get off to a bang for Teddy, too. His new album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) arrives Jan. 24. In February, he’ll launch a tour of the U.K. and Europe; in March, he’ll play multiple Lollapalooza festivals in South America and in May, he’ll start a major North American tour.

As for the rest of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, you’ll see the Jonas Brothers and Carrie Underwood performing live in New York’s Times Square, along with TLC, “Murder on the Dancefloor” singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and country star Megan Moroney. Ryan Seacrest will host, as always, along with co-host Rita Ora.

Other performers throughout the night include Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette, Dasha, Kesha, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, Natasha Bedingfield, T-Pain and hip-hop legends Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh.

The festivities kick off Dec. 31, live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.