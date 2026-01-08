AD
Teddy Swims to perform at Madden Bowl ahead of Super Bowl LV

todayJanuary 8, 2026

Teddy Swims performs at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Nov. 8, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Teddy Swims has been booked to perform at a pre-Super Bowl event.

He’ll be part of the lineup at EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa. It will take place Feb. 6 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, two days before the big game at the Bay Area’s Levi’s Stadium. He’ll be sharing the bill with country superstar Luke Combs and a few other artists.

Teddy says in a statement to Billboard, “The last year has been surreal for me, and bringing that energy to Chase Center for Madden Bowl is a dream! Football, the Super Bowl and Madden are such a big part of how people come together, and music is always right there with it.”

Fans can watch the preshow, dubbed the Madden Bowl Blue Carpet, starting at 10 p.m. ET on EA SPORTS social channels. Twitch streamer Sketch will also host a livestream from the carpet, featuring athletes playing Madden NFL 26 against each other.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

