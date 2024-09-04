Teen robbery suspect charged in San Francisco street shooting of 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall

AD

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Charges were filed in juvenile court against the 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the shooting of San Francisco 49ers’ player Ricky Pearsall, according to prosecutors.

The teen is facing three charges: Attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted second degree robbery charge.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the city has been “traumatized and it’s now my job and my office’s job to make sure that we have accountability.”

The DA’s office does not make the determination if the juvenile will be tried as an adult, however, Jenkins can request a fitness hearing in front of a judge but a decision has not been made yet if the hearing will be requested.

The teen is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Youth Guidance Center in San Francisco.

San Francisco Police Department is looking for every possible camera that captured the incident and actively collecting and reviewing to put together timeline, officials said.

Pearsall was released from the hospital 24 hours after being shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square.

The 23-year-old rookie “sustained a bullet wound to his chest,” the 49ers said in a statement.

“He is extremely lucky,” Pearsall’s mom, Erin Pearsall, wrote on Facebook.

“By the grace of God, Ricky Pearsall is here with the team and doing really well,” said John Lynch, general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. “He’s doing remarkably, so much better today than he was yesterday. Really, really miraculous. Didn’t touch organs and feels like all the nerve stuff is good. I mean, it’s pretty, pretty remarkable.”

Lynch said Pearsall was luggage shopping for game day road trips before he was attacked in Union Square and that the team has rallied around Pearsall since the shooting.

“We had a team party that was scheduled when I got to the hospital and visited with Ricky,” Lynch said. “We were able to pipe Ricky into the party and he FaceTimed the entire group and and that show of love and respect was … a real special moment for our team.”

“Just super happy, super happy that he’s alive,” said 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. “We’re able to see him and talk to him.”

“Thank god Ricky’s alive and he’s healthy and he’s going to make a full recovery,” said 49ers offensive lineman Jake Brendel.

On Monday, the National Football League added Pearsall to the reserve/non-football injury list, stating he will miss at least four games of the season, according to ESPN.