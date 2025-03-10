AD
Buck Country Music News

‘Tell ‘Em Lainey Sent Ya’: See the Entertainer of the Year’s new spot

todayMarch 10, 2025

Disney/Tanner Yeager

“I’m so hungry I could eat all the tires off this bus!” Lainey Wilson declares in her new Whataburger spot.

The commercial, named “The Beacon,” is the latest part of the ACM Entertainer of the Year’s gig as the Texas-based burger chain’s 2025 brand ambassador. “The Beacon” refers to Whataburger’s iconic orange and white-striped W sign. 

Lainey’s hit, “Hang Tight Honey,” serves as the soundtrack for the spot that finds Lainey and her band making a late-night bus stop for some food.

The commercial’s set to air across the 16 states that are home to Whataburger, as the chain celebrates its 75th anniversary. You can also check it out online

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

