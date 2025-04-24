AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ten legendary ACM winners set to play the 60th awards in Texas

todayApril 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Academy of Country Music

Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda LambertRascal Flatts and Wynonna Judd all join the performance lineup for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in the Lone Star State in May.

Reba McEntire is set to host the celebration of six decades of country music live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. 

The ACM previously announced that Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson would also play. Look for more details about the expanded 2 1/2-hour show to be revealed the last week of April.

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards air Thursday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%