AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Ten shot, two fatally, at Los Angeles New Year’s warehouse party: Police

todayJanuary 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
KABC-TV

(LOS ANGELES) — Ten people were shot, two fatally, during a New Year’s party in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting occurred Monday around 1 a.m. local time at an unsanctioned warehouse party, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

Two victims died at the scene and eight others were transported to area hospitals in various conditions, police told KABC. Most of the injured victims self-transported to the hospital, police said.

No further details on the victims have been released.

A suspect remains at large, police told KABC. There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident is possibly gang-related, police told KABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%