AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Ten-year-old in California charged with alleged murder of another 10-year-old: Police

todayJanuary 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 10-year-old on a murder charge for allegedly shooting another 10-year-old who died on Saturday.

After responding to a call at 4:30 p.m. local time of a shooting on Saturday, authorities said they found an unresponsive juvenile who was bleeding from his head and neck. Sheriff’s deputies performed CPR until the Sacramento Metro Fire Department arrived and the juvenile, who was later determined to be 10 years old, was taken to an area hospital. The child — a male — was later pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

He was allegedly shot by another 10-year-old who had gone out to his father’s vehicle to retrieve cigarettes, authorities said. The youth took a gun from the vehicle and “bragged that his father had a gun,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment,” the post read.

Authorities called for those inside the building to come out and detained them. Two juveniles came out alongside an adult, that authorities later identified as Arkete Davis, 53.

The 10-year-old was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. He was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Davis, his father, was also arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was hit with several felony firearms charges, including carrying a stolen, loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment and accessory after the fact, authorities said. He is being held on $500,000 bail with a court date set for Jan. 3. It was not immediately clear if Davis had legal representation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%