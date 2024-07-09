AD
Rev Rock Report

Ten Years After releasing standalone Woodstock album

todayJuly 9, 2024

Chrysalis Records

British blues rockers Ten Years After are revisiting their appearance at the 1969 Woodstock Festival with a first-ever standalone album of their performance.

Ten Years After Woodstock 1969 will be released Aug. 16 with newly restored and fresh mixes of their Aug. 17 Woodstock set. It includes their classic performance of “I’m Going Home,” which was featured in the documentary Woodstock: 3 Days Of Peace And Music and its soundtrack.

The album will be released on CD and as a two-LP black vinyl set. There will also be a two-LP tie-dye colored vinyl, sold exclusively at indie record stores.

Ten Years After Woodstock 1969 is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

