Tennis star raves about drinking ‘all day’ with Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game

Frances Tiafoe at 2024 US Open; Emaz/VIEW press/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Swift doesn’t just like hanging out with football players — she likes tennis players, too.

That’s according to tennis pro Frances Tiafoe. On an episode of Tennis TV This Week, Tiafoe recalled going into the VIP suite at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in November and encountering Taylor there.

“I’m like, ‘OK, try to act like you’ve been here before,'” Tiafoe joked. “And it’s crazy because, you know, I’m not even saying I’m a Swiftie, but I appreciate greatness so much. And seeing how cool she was, she’s got my ultimate respect.”

Tiafoe said he was surprised that Taylor was “very knowledgeable about what I was doing.”

“She’s like, ‘Man, we wanted to watch you play in the final'” — referring to the fact that Tiafoe made it to the semifinals of the US Open. “And she was like, ‘Trav loves you.'”

“Trav” of course is Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“We were drinking all day together,” he concluded. “She was so cool. One of the most humble people, for who she is, super down-to-earth. She’s amazing. And hopefully we can do that again.”