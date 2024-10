AD

Posted: Aug 30, 2024

Schreiner Women’s Soccer looks to win at home against Texas A&M San Antonio!

Catch the game at 1:00 PM CT over on our Facebook page, with Vintage Burgundy on the call!

The Facebook Live link can be found in the Women’s Soccer schedule section of our website, and then click on today’s game.

There you will find a camera icon connected to the game over on the right side of the game listing.

Go Neers!

