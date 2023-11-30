AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Texas braces for dangerous thunderstorms, potential tornadoes

todayNovember 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Dangerous thunderstorms are heading toward Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Thursday, bringing possible tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

The tornado threat will ramp up around noon in southeast Texas. The supercell thunderstorms will peak in southeast Texas and the Houston area early Thursday afternoon.

The severe weather may spread into Oklahoma and Louisiana by the afternoon and into the evening hours.

There’s also a chance for flash flooding due to the 2 to 4 inches of rain forecast for Texas to Louisiana.

On Friday and Saturday, this same storm system will move east and bring stormy weather to the rest of the Gulf Coast states. The biggest threats will be flash flooding and damaging winds from Mississippi to Georgia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%