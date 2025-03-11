AD
Health News

Texas measles cases grow to 223, mostly among children and teens

todayMarch 11, 2025

Subaas Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The measles outbreak in western Texas is continuing to grow with 25 cases confirmed over the last five days, bringing the total to 223 cases, according to new data published Tuesday.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, with 80 unvaccinated and 138 of unknown status, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). At least 29 people have been hospitalized so far.

Just five cases have occurred in people vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the data.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

