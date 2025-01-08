Texas prepares for severe winter storm

AD

(TEXAS) — As Texas prepares for severe winter weather, Gov. Greg Abbott expressed confidence Wednesday in the state’s power grid.

Frigid temperatures — along with snow, sleet and freezing rain — are expected to make their way into Texas starting Wednesday, especially in the northern part of the state. The storm is expected to start in the west before moving eastward through the state, Abbott said in a press conference Wednesday.

Winter storm advisories are in effect across much of the South, including in Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta, which could see up to 6 inches of snow before the weekend.

In preparation for the snowfall in Texas, emergency response resources have been deployed across the state, including more than 350 warming centers.

“Obviously, the lives of our fellow Texans are by far the most important thing, and we’re directing resources and responses and strategies to make sure that we put protecting life first and foremost,” Abbott said.

The power grid is not expected to be an issue during the storm, though officials are preparing for downed power lines as a result of freezing rain and falling trees, he said.

In 2021, more than 100 people died as the state’s power grid failed during back-to-back ice storms.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas reiterated Abbott’s confidence in the power grid, saying there is more than an adequate power supply for the expected weather event. ERCOT inspected 150 power stations in December, all of which he said went well, and more inspections are planned for January and February.

Roadways could be impacted by precipitation and icy conditions, and officials are urging Texans to stay off the roads and remain at home as much as possible. Texas Department of Transportation crews have been preparing for days, with over 2,000 crews out treating the roadways, Abbott said.

“I cannot emphasize enough to my fellow Texans, we’re not used to driving on ice and snow. We’re not used to driving in conditions like this,” Abbott said. “Be careful. Be cautious. Make sure that you’re protecting your own life.”

As of Wednesday morning, 16 roads in northwest Texas have already been impacted, Abbott said. The Texas National Guard has activated hundreds of resources, the Texas A&M Forest Service will be ready with chainsaws to clean up after the storm passes and the Texas Highway Patrol will be out to assist motorists.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd urged residents to be prepared at home, ensuring they have food, water and blankets in case they lose power. Kidd also warned of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning when using a generator.